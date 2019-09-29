Sultanate attends Chirac’s funeral

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will take part in the funeral ceremony of the former French president Jacques Chirac, which will take place in Paris on Monday with participation of leaders of states and heads of governments. During the participation, Sayyid Badr will be accompanied by Shaikh Dr Ghazi bin Said al Rowas, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the French Republic.

Related