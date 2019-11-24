Main 

Sultanate announces Omani Rial Sovereign Sukuk Programme

Muscat: The Government of Sultanate of Oman acting through the Ministry of Finance has mandated Bank Muscat (including its Shariah compliant window, Meethaq Islamic Banking), Bank Nizwa and Alizz Islamic Bank as Issue Managers to establish an Omani Rial Sovereign Sukuk Programme and the launch of the first Sukuk issuance under the Programme.

A 5-year and 7-year dual-tranche benchmark Sukuk is being offered to investors through a book-building process and will be open for subscription from Monday, November 25, 2019 to Sunday, December 8, 2019 with a minimum investment amount of RO 100,000 for each investor.

