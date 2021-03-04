Sultanate and UK seek to enhance relations

MUSCAT: An official session of talks between His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, and Ben Wallace, UK Secretary of State for Defence, was held at the Ministry of Defence in Al Murtafa Camp on Thursday. HH Sayyid Shihab welcomed the British guest and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in the Sultanate.

Ben Wallace expressed his thanks for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation. He underscored the advanced, centuries-old relations between Oman and the United Kingdom. He also stressed the importance of upgrading these relations to serve the common interests of both countries.

The session explored areas of the existing cooperation between the defence ministries in the two countries and means of enhancing them. The two sides also exchanged views on different matters of common concern.

The session was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Za’abi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, UK Ambassador to the Sultanate, and the Defence Attaché at the UK Embassy in Muscat.

Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, also received in his office on Thursday Ben Wallace and his delegation.

During the meeting, Gen Al Numani laid emphasis on the advanced, centuries-old relations between the Sultanate and the friendly United Kingdom. He also underscored the constant progress made in these relations under the leaderships of the two countries.

The British guest expressed his appreciation for the Sultanate’s positive role in the regional and international arenas, as well as its contributions to cementing ties of friendship and understanding.

The two sides touched on several matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the British Ambassador to the Sultanate.

Also on Thursday, Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Ra’eesi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), received Ben Wallace and his delegation in his office at Al Murtafa Camp.

The two sides exchanged views and discussed matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Manthri, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning, the UK Ambassador to the Sultanate and the Defence Attaché at the UK Embassy in Muscat.

— ONA