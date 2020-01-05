Sultanate and UK review military cooperation

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Sunday Gen Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of General Staff (CGS) in the United Kingdom (UK), within the framework of his current visit to the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed topics of concern to the two friendly countries. They also reviewed march of the good bilateral relations binding the Sultanate and the friendly UK to achieve the joint interests.

Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), also received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’ on Sunday Gen Sir Nicholas Carter of UK and his delegation. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed several matters of common concern. The meeting also reviewed the strong existing military relation between the friendly countries and means of enhancing them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior COSAF officers and the Defence Attaché at the UK Embassy in Muscat. — ONA