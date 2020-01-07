Sultanate and Egypt seek to bolster relations

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received here on Tuesday Dr Saleh Abdul Rahman al Sheikh, Chairman of the Central Authority for Organisation and Administration, Egypt, who conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He also conveyed greetings of Dr Mustafa Madboli, Prime Minister of Egypt.

Welcoming Dr Saleh, Sayyid Fahd reviewed the advanced relations between Oman and Egypt. He underlined the importance of administrative organisation and development of human resources as means of upgrading administrative performance.

He pointed out that the Sultanate attaches great importance to the civil service sector, and continues to develop ways of improving performance and streamlining services in all government units.

The two sides also reviewed means of upgrading bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise, notably through training programmes. They also discussed various issues in regional and international arenas.

Dr Saleh expressed his pride over this visit. He commended the excellent relations of the Sultanate and Egypt and the progress being witnessed by the Sultanate in its comprehensive march of development under the astute leadership of His Majesty the Sultan.

He stressed that signing of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries will serve their joint interests. He also laid emphasis on the significance of talks that he held with the Minister of Civil Service and other officials in the Sultanate, noting that these talks will have a positive outcome on the Omani-Egyptian brotherly bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service.

Also on Tuesday, Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon received Dr Saleh.

Shaikh al Marhoon stressed the depth of historical relations between the two countries and the keenness of their leaderships to foster ties of common cooperation at all levels.

Dr Saleh commended the progress made by the Sultanate under the judicious leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He reaffirmed that Oman-Egypt relations are strong and deep-rooted. He stressed the importance of such visits in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Then, the two sides held a round of official talks.

Shaikh al Marhoon made an overview of the historical progression of the civil service sector in the Sultanate which, he said, culminated in defining the specialisations of the Ministry of Civil Service.

Dr Saleh hailed the advanced level of bilateral relations, notably their cooperation in the field of civil service. He also gave an account of development of the Central Authority for Organisation and Administration in Egypt.

The talks were followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries. The MoU was signed by Shaikh al Marhoon and Dr Saleh Abdul Rahman al Sheikh.

The signing of the MoU underscores the two countries’ keenness on expanding cooperation in the fields of civil service, administrative development and ways to exchange expertise.

Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service for Administrative Development Affairs, screened a visual display of major projects being carried out by the Ministry of Civil Service. — ONA

Related