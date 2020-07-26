Sultanate among most prepared Arab countries to respond to Covid-19, UN report

NEW YORK: A new report published by United Nations said the Sultanate is among the best Arab countries in terms of preparedness and response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report, tittle The Impact of Covid-19 on the Arab Region, an Opportunity to Build Back Better, said that the Sultanate’s ranking has advanced in the major indexes of Human Development, Health System and Connectivity. The Sultanate has secured 0.834 points in the Human Development Index and its health spending has risen to 4.3 per cent of the GDP. The Connectivity Index has also advanced with an increase in mobile phone and fixed broadband subscriptions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed serious fault lines and vulnerabilities in societies, institutions and economies all around the world. The Arab region, home to 436 million people, initially kept transmission and mortality rates lower than the global average but more recent trends are cause for concern, especially in light of fragmented health care and insufficient primary care in many countries”, the report said.

The region is blessed with tremendous diversity and potential. Yet all Arab countries – whether oil-rich, middle-income or least developed – face difficulties in responding. The regional economy has suffered multiple shocks from the virus as well as the sharp drop in oil prices, remittances and tourism, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said noting that the regional economy is expected to shrink by more than 5 per cent with some countries facing double-digit contractions.

He added: “Those caught in armed conflict face particular challenges, especially the 26 million refugees and internally displaced persons, who are among the most exposed to the virus.” — ONA