Sultanate ambassador presents credentials to OIC

Jeddah: HH Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al Said, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This came when Dr Yousef Ahmed al Othaimeen, OIC Secretary General received HH Sayyid Faisal at the OIC Secretariat General on Monday.

The meeting touched on means of promoting relations between the Sultanate and OIC and matters of common concern. –ONA