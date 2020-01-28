Sultanate airports alert passengers on virus

Oman Airports has urged outbound passengers, especially to China, to take necessary precautions and follow safety instructions while travelling and passing through airports.

Even as no cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Oman and the region, the death toll now stands at 106, with the number of infections almost doubling in a day to more than 4,500.

A regional plan has been developed, using a risk assessment approach, said the WHO regional office for the Eastern Mediterranean Region. Active entry screening has been established in majority of the countries in the region, and details on the entry screening measures are being collected.

Oman Airports raised the alert status of the medical and other concerned teams at the airports. “As sterilisers and (protective face) masks have been provided for the use of staff and passengers who sneeze, cough, or carry any similar symptoms,” it said.

WHO said it continues to work closely with member states in the Eastern Mediterranean Region to ensure that national preparedness and response efforts are accelerated in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

