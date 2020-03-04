Sultanate affirms its support to Arab League

CAIRO: The Sultanate affirmed its support for the Arab League and cooperation with the presidents of the Arab states to achieve economic integration which serves the aspirations of the Arab peoples. Delivering the Sultanate’s address at the Arab League Council’s 153rd session of permanent representatives held under the Sultanate’s presidency in the Egyptian capital, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, said that His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik stressed that the Sultanate will continue its support for the Arab League.

The ambitions that the Arab countries sought to achieve since 11 years have turned into a state of chaos, destruction and dissipation. The Arab world has entered into a stage of conflicts and fanaticism instead of establishing positive rapprochement with the countries and cultures of the world, Alawi said, calling on the Arab League Council to reconsider the image of the Arab world and to restructure the joint Arab action so that the Arab nation will be able to restore confidence with its regional neighbours. Alawi underscored that the Arab world is a significant part of the world, pointing out that boosting cooperation, integration and exchange of interests with different peoples of the world should be the main objective.

Regarding the Palestinian cause, Alawi said that the so-called deal of the century has been rejected as it doesn’t address the aspirations of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights. He affirmed that without the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital, there will be no possibility for achieving stability and peaceful co-existence in the region. He added: “We in the Sultanate of Oman believe in peace and co-existence between nations. Based on this, we have been working under all conditions and circumstances in support of all efforts aimed to achieve peace and stability for all.

The resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict constitutes a strategic interest for the region and the whole world, and for this reason we believe that the only option for Israel is to enter into serious negotiations with the Palestinians so as to build a safe future for the next generations of Palestinians and Israelis. The international community and the peace-loving partners should take their part of the historic responsibility to end this conflict’’. — ONA