Sultan Qaboos Project to foster harmony, peace

MUSCAT: To implement the directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on fostering relations among the nations, Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values was unveiled at the celebration of the International Day for Tolerance held in Jakarta on Saturday. The project aims to help a turbulent world to rise again and achieve a balanced future where people enjoy dignity and basic human rights. The project involves improving lives, adopting a global system of ethics and nurturing spiritual values.

Speaking at the event, Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, said: “The experts will shortly embark on laying down the general and detailed features of the project and intensifying related researches and studies as well as supporting initiatives of youths and intellectuals with a view to creating an international awareness about the importance of the principle of harmony, prevention of conflicts and dissent, and build balanced and constructive human relations.”

Al Salmi added: “The Sultanate, since ancient times until the flourishing era of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, has been working to extend bridges of communications with the world and spread the culture of peace. The Omanis have acquired a deep understanding of the history through their maritime voyages. This has endowed Omani seafarers with insight for dealing with the changes and comprehending the events they encounter during their voyages. Since early time, Omanis have undertaken the task of disseminating the values of peace and rapprochement in the region and the wider world.

“Given the unrest that is currently taking place, we are prompted to take action motivated by both the religion and ethics. We should coordinate our efforts towards an international response to global threats. These efforts include studies and proposals designed to enhance harmony and solidarity.”

During the event, a panel discussion was held with participation of Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, and Isma’eel al Aghbari, Member of the State Council, as well as some intellectuals and researchers. The discussion touched on the efforts exerted to enhance coexistence, respect and human harmony.

Then, the roundtable meetings were held with participation of some senior officials, international researchers and those who support peace from various world countries.

A number of UN officials have praised the Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values.

Miguel Angel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, praised the Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, for providing initiatives that seek to build dialogue and support the principles of justice and equality in building bridges of communication, understanding and respect between peoples and religions.

Adama Dieng, UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser for the Prevention of Genocide, thanked the Sultanate for the efforts it is taking to provide an initiative that serves the humanity, stressing that the launch of this initiative on the International Day for Tolerance is a positive step towards eliminating all forms of hatred, religious fanaticism and ethnic intolerance. He stressed that the Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values serves the noble goals of the United Nations such as the rejection of intolerance and hatred. — ONA

