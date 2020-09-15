Main 

Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature postponed

Oman Observer

Muscat: In view of prevailing exceptional conditions resulting from the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the Sultanate, the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Sciences has postponed the 9th round of “Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature” till further notice.

The award, which was founded by the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, celebrates feats of top performers in the fields of culture, arts and sciences. It has reaffirmed the historical role of the Sultanate in consolidating cultural awareness, being the most important cycle in civilisational advancement of mankind, which reflects in supporting intellectuals, artists and men of letters.

The annual award is held in rotation across the local and regional arenas, so that it is exclusively dedicated to Omani contestants one year and becomes open for contestants from the whole Arab world in the subsequent year. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7905 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman fuel prices for May announced

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman fuel prices for May announced

OCEC announces Ahlain Winter Village 2018

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCEC announces Ahlain Winter Village 2018

RNOV Shabab Oman II sets off for Europe

Oman Observer Comments Off on RNOV Shabab Oman II sets off for Europe