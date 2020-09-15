Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature postponed

Muscat: In view of prevailing exceptional conditions resulting from the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the Sultanate, the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Sciences has postponed the 9th round of “Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature” till further notice.

The award, which was founded by the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour, celebrates feats of top performers in the fields of culture, arts and sciences. It has reaffirmed the historical role of the Sultanate in consolidating cultural awareness, being the most important cycle in civilisational advancement of mankind, which reflects in supporting intellectuals, artists and men of letters.

The annual award is held in rotation across the local and regional arenas, so that it is exclusively dedicated to Omani contestants one year and becomes open for contestants from the whole Arab world in the subsequent year. –ONA