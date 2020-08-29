Suhar plant wins first-ever order for 220 kV class transformers

MUSCAT, AUG 29 – Voltamp Power SAOC, a subsidiary of Voltamp Energy SAOG, Oman, has signed an agreement with Oman National Engineering and Investment Company (ONEIC) to book their first order of a pair of 500 MVA 220/132/33 kV power transformers. The equipment will be manufactured at Voltamp’s modern plant in Suhar Industrial City. The order stems from a contract secured by ONEIC to construct a new 400/132/33 grid station at Al Jifnain with associated OHLs as well as the installation of two 500 MVA 220 kV class power transformers at Misfah Grid Station.

Sayyid Aymen bin Hamad al Busaidy, Chairman, Voltamp Power, said: “We are proud as an Omani company to have joined the elite club of 220 kV class power transformer manufacturers.

We are grateful to Oman Electricity Transmission Company SAOC (OETC) and Oman National Engineering and Investment Company (ONEIC) for putting their trust in us and we are confident to design, manufacture, test and supply them for their important projects. We continue to keep raising the bar in providing quality products and service to our valued customers.” Eng Abdullah al Badri, CEO of Voltamp Energy SAOG said, “We are proud to have established our brand as a reliable manufacturer of 132 kV class transformers in last 10 years and are happy to take the next step to 220 kV class transformers. At Voltamp, we are confident to reduce Oman’s and GCC dependence on global manufacturers and make GCC self-reliant in transformers of these capacities.”

Voltamp’s technology partner for 220 kV class as well as 400 kV class power transformers is Tatung of Taiwan, who are also equity partners in Voltamp Power with a seat on the company’s board. The Suhar factory was launched in October 2011 at a project cost of $30 million.

