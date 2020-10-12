Suhar, Muscat to get hospitals for women and children

Muscat: An agreement was signed today by Oman Investment Establishment, Oman Development Bank, Ahli Bank and Dawood Contracting company for the financing and construction of a specialized hospital in the Wilayat of Suhar. The new hospital will provide obstetric and pediatric care.

The hospital, the first of its kind Sohar, will have a capacity of 60 beds and it is expected to start operations in 2022.

Aman Healthcare Company will set up a similar obstetric and pediatric hospital in Muscat with a capacity of 70 beds.

The establishment of these hospitals seeks to provide top quality medical services to women and children in a family-friendly environment. They will have modern infrastructure and they will be run by medical teams of wide ranging expertise.

Kalat bin Ghuloom al Balushi, Board Chairman of Aman Healthcare Company and CEO of Oman Investment Company, expressed delight over the completion of the first phase of subscription to Aman Healthcare company.

Kalat thanked all investors and financing parties who trusted the project, which, he said, will be the first platform for local and regional investors in such healthcare fields. He described the project as a pioneering venture which will enhance private healthcare services in the Sultanate. ONA