Suhar Airport to receive direct flights from Iran

Muscat: The Suhar Aiport in North Batinah will soon start receiving direct flights from Iran, Oman Airports said on Wednesday.

“Suhar Airport is currently working in coordination with officials at Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) to finalize the final procedures for receiving new flights to Qeshm Island in Iran.

As of August 2019, Suhar International Airport handled 1,567 international flights 188, 540 passengers besides 106 domestic flights and 15, 107 passengers during the same period.

In total, the airport handled 203,647 passengers and 1,673 flights at the end of August of 2019.

Currently, Air Arabia operates direct flights to Sharjah, Qatar Airways to Doha and SalamAir to Salalah from Suhar.

Suhar Airport, about 13km northwest of Sohar, offers an alternative, quicker route for travelers wishing to access Suhar and the north of Oman. In addition, Suhar Airport will serve as an emergency alternative to Muscat Airport for passengers and cargo coming into the Sultanate.

The airport is developed within the proximity of the major commercial, industrial and economic centers of Sohar, including the Port of Sohar Special Economic Zone.