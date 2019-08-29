Sudan awaits new cabinet as premier mulls line-up

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s new prime minister was on Thursday locked in talks to form the first cabinet since the ouster of veteran leader Omar al Bashir, in another step in its transition from decades of autocratic rule.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had been due to name his key picks on Wednesday, following last week’s swearing in of a joint civilian-military sovereign council.

The council is due to steer the country through a three-year transition to civilian rule.

On Thursday a source close to Hamdok said the prime minister was still considering nominees for the cabinet.

“Deliberations are still under way and it is not clear when they will end,” the source said.

Hamdok, who took the oath last week, was set to make his selection from a field put forward by the Forces for Freedom Change — an umbrella group that led months-long protests against Bashir and then pushed the generals who deposed him in April to share power.

On Tuesday, Hamdok confirmed that he had received the FFC’s list of candidates including 49 nominees for 14 ministries.

The FFC and the generals signed a power-sharing deal earlier in August outlining Sudan’s transitional structures.

Under the deal, the cabinet should be largely selected by the premier.

Only the interior and defence ministers will be chosen by the military members of Sudan’s ruling body.

On Saturday, Hamdok told a local television channel that he would select technocrats based on their “competence”.

The delay however raised concerns among some in Sudan.

“It is not good… the country has been without a government for almost five months now,” said 48-year-old Hassan Abdelmeguid, who is a government employee.

“Sudan is facing a great deal of challenges and require quick formation of a government,” he added.

Sudan’s economy was dealt devastating blows by two decades of US sanctions, which were only lifted in 2017, and the 2011 secession of the oil-rich south.

Spiralling inflation and acute hardship were the main triggers for the anti-Bashir protests that erupted in December.

Much-needed foreign investment remains hampered by Sudan’s designation by the United States as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Hamdok said he is holding talks with US officials to remove Sudan from Washington’s blacklist. — AFP

