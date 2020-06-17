Sub-committee on economic recovery holds first meeting

Muscat: Based on the royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on the formation of a sub-committee entrusted with addressing the economic impact of the pandemic, the first meeting was held on Wednesday, which chaired by Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The committee reviewed the tasks pertaining to the coexistence with the conditions resulted from the pandemic and the necessity of adapting to it.

The committee will study economic conditions and set an appropriate mechanism to limit its effects to ensure the rapid return of economic and commercial activities.

The committee also discussed mechanisms needed to achieve the targeted recovery, in coordination with various government and private agencies.

Meanwhile, the committee was chaired Hammoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Committee, was also attended by:

Darwish Al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs

Dr. Ahmed Al-Saidi, Minister of Health

Dr. Ahmed Al-Futaisi, Minister of Transport

Dr. Abdullah Al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television.

Dr. Ali Al-Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry

Sultan Al Habsi, Head of the Tax Authority.