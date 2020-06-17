Local Main 

Sub-committee on economic recovery holds first meeting

Oman Observer

Muscat: Based on the royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on the formation of a sub-committee entrusted with addressing the economic impact of the pandemic, the first meeting was held on Wednesday, which chaired by Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The committee reviewed the tasks pertaining to the coexistence with the conditions resulted from the pandemic and the necessity of adapting to it.

The committee will study economic conditions and set an appropriate mechanism to limit its effects to ensure the rapid return of economic and commercial activities.

The committee also discussed mechanisms needed to achieve the targeted recovery, in coordination with various government and private agencies.

Meanwhile, the committee was chaired Hammoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Committee, was also attended by:

Darwish Al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs
Dr. Ahmed Al-Saidi, Minister of Health
Dr. Ahmed Al-Futaisi, Minister of Transport
Dr. Abdullah Al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television.
Dr. Ali Al-Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry
Sultan Al Habsi, Head of the Tax Authority.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6835 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Members of Covid-19 Supreme Committee visit health facilities

Oman Observer Comments Off on Members of Covid-19 Supreme Committee visit health facilities

‘With Sport, We Can’ campaign kicks off in Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘With Sport, We Can’ campaign kicks off in Salalah

Huge quantity of fruits, vegetables imported before Ramadhan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Huge quantity of fruits, vegetables imported before Ramadhan