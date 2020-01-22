Style legend Gaultier takes his last bow

PARIS: Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier will retire from fashion after a typically spectacular show in Paris.

The maverick creator stunned fans on Friday by announcing that the haute couture show in a theatre in the French capital would be his last. He said he was hanging up his scissors after 50 years in the business.

Given that Gaultier is taking his final bow at the Theatre du Chatelet, rumours are rife that the 67-year-old showman may throw himself into showbiz.

“For years now Jean Paul-Gaultier has been saying, ‘I am going to have to make a decision (about the future)’,” fashion historian Olivier Saillard said.

“I think the success of the show has shown him a way,” he added. ‘Laughing and crying’

“It has been wonderful for him to see the public laughing and crying with him,” the historian said.

“It is so much more joyful than a fashion show, which lasts 11 minutes and where people are always on their phones taking photos.” The impish creator had previously carved out a cult following as a presenter of the late-night 1990s television show “Eurotrash”. But Gaultier cultivated an air of mystery about his future as he made his bombshell retirement announcement, teasing journalists with a typically jokey video message which he recorded while reclining on a chaise longue. — AFP

