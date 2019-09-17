Strong demand for Bank Muscat’s newly launched ‘Just Tap’ cards

MUSCAT: The new Just Tap contactless cards launched by Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has been very well accepted among customers. The new contactless technology, which has been implemented on all new debit, credit and prepaid cards issued by the bank, has been a runaway hit with strong demand coming in from customers.

Just Tap cards are designed for everyday use, enhancing convenience and security.

Cardholders will be able to complete their low-value point-of-sale (POS) transactions with a simple tap of the card (or waving it within 4 cm) at a ‘Just Tap’ enabled POS terminal without the need to enter their personal identification number (PIN) for transactions up to RO 20. Customers will be able to conduct multiple transactions totalling up to RO 60 everyday using the ‘Just Tap’ feature. A maximum of 10 contactless transactions can be done in a single day, after which customers will be prompted to enter their PIN to transact further. All transactions above RO 20 are authorised using a PIN, thereby enabling an ideal mix of convenience and security for customers.

Amjad Iqbal al Lawati (pictured), AGM — Cards & eBanking, Bank Muscat, said: “We are thrilled with the response to the new Just Tap contactless. A large number of customers have started using the new contactless card. This is a reflection of the way in which e-payments are becoming increasingly popular in Oman. The new contactless cards are a reflection of Bank Muscat’s efforts to increase banking convenience for all its customers through e-payments.”

