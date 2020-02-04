Main 

Stranded GCC visitor rescued from desert

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Police aviation carried out a search and rescue operation for an Emirati citizen after his vehicle broke down in the desert of Jalan Bani Bu Ali in South Sharqiyah Governorate.

He was stranded in the desert for three days.

 

