Storm in Britain leads to cancellation of hundreds of flights

LONDON: Easyjet and British Airways confirmed on Saturday that they would cancel hundreds of flights this weekend, affecting 10,000 travellers, due to a powerful storm expected in Britain.

Storm Dennis will likely bring heavy rain and strong winds, meteorologists said, and hundreds of homes could face the risk of flooding.

Disruption is also expected to hit travel by rail and road, and there is also a risk of power cuts.

The storm hits Britain one week after Storm Ciara caused chaos and disruption.

Some areas of Britain can expect the same amount of rainfall in two days as they would normally see in a month, experts said, noting the risk of flooding is greater also because the ground is saturated from last weekend’s storms.

Strong rainfall is expected throughout Yorkshire. Military personnel were already supporting preparations in the northern town of Calderdale, which saw serious flooding during Ciara.

The storm is expected to hit around midday on Saturday and continue to rage through Sunday, with northern England, south-west England and Wales most seriously effects.

The authorities also called on people to secure any garden furniture,in particular trampolines, as last week’s strong winds hurled several through the air, with some landing on railway lines.

A total of 15 flood warnings are in place in England with storm Dennis expected to bring very heavy rain, flooding and disruption to parts of the country, according to the Environment Agency.

It comes barely a week after storm Ciara caused disruption to transport and left thousands of homes without power.

The army is being deployed to help in Yorkshire as residents prepare for the storm.

“There is still uncertainty about the scale of impact that storm Dennis could bring, but as there is a significant risk of further damage, residents and businesses are urged to be prepared,” said the leader of Calderdale Council Tim Swift. — dpa

