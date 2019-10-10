Stone laid for Sultanate’s pavilion at Expo Dubai

DUBAI: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, member of the main ministerial committee supervising the preparations for the Sultanate’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Sultanate’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the participation of number of officials from the Sultanate and the UAE.

A 30-year-old frankincense tree was specially brought from the Sultanate to Dubai as it is the main emblem on which the Sultanate’s pavilion was built. Expo 2020 will be held in Dubai from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. — ONA

