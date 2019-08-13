Staying back home for holidays, visit Ayood

People who have not left Oman for holidays are in for special fun and entertainment programme on Thursday.

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN) in cooperation with Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC), will organise a recreational event during Eid al Adha holidays.

“Domestic tourist spots have been witnessing large turnout since Monday and the tourists consist of local as well as international travellers”, Abdulla al Shikeili from the domestic tourism department at the Ministry of Tourism said.

“As part of its effort to boosting local domestic tourism and to contribute to the local tourism during the holiday, Omran, in cooperation with

Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, is organising a family event for those who enjoy the tradition and culture of Oman.”

The event titled ‘Ayood’ will be held on Thursday in the atrium of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre aims to promote Eid traditions and culture in the country.

“We have put together a fun-packed programme of events and initiatives for the whole family including traditional band, face painting, henna, fun activities for children and other stage activities.

Another programme for the citizens and residents, which began on Monday, is organised by the #BeautyHasAnAddress and #ExperienceOman campaigns.

“Here, families will witness some infotainment activities which will help make Eid a memorable one. One will find Omani folk arts, heritage village, entertainment, productive families market and much more surprises at this awesome event”, he added.

The event will be there till

Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm at a special venue next to Muscat Mall in South Maabela.

