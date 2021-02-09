State Council ratifies ‘elderly welfare study’

Muscat: The State Council has approved the proposed study on the ‘reality of elderly welfare in the Sultanate which was referred by Majlis Ash’shura. The council also approved a proposed study on ‘the Omani digital cultural content’ presented by the Culture, Media and Tourism Committee of the State Council. The council decided to form a technical drafting committee to include the visions of the council’s members on the two studies.

At its meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, the council approved the work programme of its standing committees for the current annual sitting.

At the beginning of the session, Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council delivered a speech in which he said: “I would like to express our congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for issuing the Royal Decree No 6/2021 promulgating the new Basic Law of the State which marks a fundamental shift of Oman’s blessed Renaissance,”

The chairman of the State Council added that the issuance of the Basic Law of the State was in line with the supreme national objectives and the citizens’ aspirations towards a future with deeply-rooted stability and flourishing, sustainable development since the Basic Law of the State laid down a clear-cut method for succession and the designation of the crown prince along with the details that rule out any potential doubt and guarantee a smooth transfer of power in an unequivocal manner.

The chairman of the State Council explained that the upcoming period will be bristle with duties and requires more efforts following the issuance of the Council of Oman’s Law by Royal Decree No 7/2021 which constitutes a significant step in the solidification of the state’s institutions and paves the way for more stability and prosperity as well as enables the government to overtake the difficulties. He noted that the law added new legislative and monitoring powers to the Council of Oman.

At the end of his speech, the chairman of the State Council appreciated the efforts made by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic praising its decisions. — ONA

