State Council proposes study on impact of Covid-19 on Omani economy

Muscat: The State Council’s Office today discussed the Economic Committee’s proposal on its desire to conduct a study to be titled “Stability of Omani Economy amid the slump in oil prices and the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic”. It also approved a report by the Joint Committee of the State Council and Majlis Ash’Shura about issues of discrepancy on illicit trade draft law.

The discussions took place during the 7th ordinary session of the 1st annual sitting of the State Council’s 7th Term. The session was held under the chairmanship of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council.

Dr Yahya said that the session discussed proposals submitted by permanent panels of the Council, including the draft budget 2021, replies of the Council of Ministers on topics raised to it and reports on the tasks and activities of the State Council.

Besides the Economic Committee’s proposal to conduct a study on the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the stability of Omani economy, the Council also discussed and approved the report on illicit trade draft law and decided to keep Articles 4, 10, 13 and 14 as they are in the version forwarded by the Council of Ministers to the State Council.

The State Council also endorsed the project of its 2021 budget. It took note of a project on the “Law on Protecting Personal Data” forwarded by the Council of Ministers and tasked its Legal Committee to study the project.

The State Council reviewed the Council of Ministers’ reply on topics titled “promoting mineral wealth”, “studying linguistic policy in the Sultanate, its reality, challenges and its mechanisms on development and activation”, “regulating the use of biotechnology and its products”, “protecting hereditary data in the Sultanate” and “studying the impact of the current (oil price collapse and pandemic) crisis on Omani economy”. –ONA