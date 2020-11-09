State Council Office meets

Muscat: The State Council’s Office held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdul Malik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council.

The meeting discussed the study by the Social Committee on the status of the elderly. It hosted Dr Hassan bin Ali al Madhani, the committee’s rapporteur to discuss the study, which aims at highlighting the policies and legislation that address care and protection of the elderly and identifying the efforts made by the departments concerned in the Sultanate in this context, as well as seeking to develop appropriate proposals and mechanisms in the legislative and legal aspects of the elderly’s care.

The meeting also discussed the report of the working team formed by the State Council to study “The Capital of Initiatives” and hosted Sayyid Nooh bin Mohammed al Busaidi, head of the team. After discussing the proposal, the office decided to refer it to the Council’s Technology and Innovation Committee to include it in the committee’s study on the draft law of technology and innovation Investment.

The meeting reviewed the report submitted by the Council’s Secretariat General about the council’s participation in drafting the tenth five-year plan (2021-2025), in addition to reviewing the follow-up report on the committees ’activities during the period between the previous office’s meeting and this meeting.

The office also set up the agenda of the first regular session of the second annual sitting for the seventh period, scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020. –ONA