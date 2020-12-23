Local 

State Council Office holds meeting

Oman Observer

Muscat: The State Council Office held its first regular meeting of the second annual sitting of the seventh term under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, on Wednesday.

The State Council Office hosted the head of the Culture, Media and Tourism Committee and discussed with her topics proposed by the committee.

The Office also hosted the head of the Social Committee.

The Office discussed the work programme of its standing committee for the current annual sitting beside a report submitted by the Enhanced Economic Committee regarding the State Audit Institution’s annual report for 2018.

The Office reviewed a number of reports presented by members on their participations in the Arab and international parliaments. — ONA

