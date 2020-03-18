State Council committee hosts TRC officials

MUSCAT: The Education and Research Committee of the State Council hosted officials of The Research Council (TRC) to get inputs from them to benefit the study under perusal titled, ‘The reality of scientific research and the role of private sector companies in supporting and developing it.’ The meeting, chaired by Mohammed bin Hamdan al Toobi, committee head, was attended by the committee members and General Secretariat employees. The TRC officials included Dr Saif bin Abdullah Haddabi, Assistant Secretary General for Strategic Planning and Business Development, and Dr Sharifa bint Hammoud al Harthiya, Director of the Planning Department of TRC.

The committee reviewed with them topics related to the study including: the importance of scientific research and the role played by TRC in strengthening national research competencies and strengthening their capabilities to conduct qualitative research, find alternative sources of funding for scientific research, highlight the challenges facing TRC, the role of the government in supporting scientific research, the infrastructure of scientific research and its ability to deal with qualitative research and proposals and mechanisms to help in developing the scientific research support system.