State Council Chairman hails role of armed forces

Muscat, March 2 – The State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri received the participants of the 7th National Defence Course, headed by Major General Salim bin Musallam bin Ali Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College, at the Council of Oman on Monday.

The Council Chairman hailed the role the Sultan’s Armed Forces in ensuring the nation’s security, stability and prosperity. He pointed out in this regard to the high attention accorded by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos by strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces and providing all means that enable them to play their utmost role in building of the Omani Renaissance. Al Manthri said His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has confirmed the continuation of this interest and this noble patronage is in recognition of the role played by the Sultan’s Armed Forces in defending and protecting the homeland.

He affirmed the Council’s keenness to perform its role in the national work in accordance with its competencies and powers in light of the supreme support to the Shura, and within the framework of the rule of law and institutions whose foundations were laid by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and now the same approach is followed by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Major General Salim bin Musallam bin Ali Qatan, the Commandant of the National Defence College, said that the visit comes with the aim of being acquainted with the work of the Council that help it to play its role in national work and contribute effectively to the development process.

He expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the Council to the College, noting in this regard the lectures presented by the State Council Chairman, the Secretary-General of the Council and the honourable members, in addition to organising visits of Faculty to the Council. At the end of the meeting, Al Manthri presented a recently released book on the Council to the library of National Defence. The meeting was attended by the State Council members Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al Hassani, Salim bin Najim bin Said al Ghailani and Yaqoub bin Yousuf bin Abdullah al Kamashki.