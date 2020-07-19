State Council approves proposals

Muscat: The State Council approved on Sunday the two proposals submitted by the Economic Committee on:

“Challenges of the National Manpower in the Private Sector” and “Promoting Entrepreneurship and Local Added Value”.

It also approved the proposal submitted by the team to study “Bank Loans and Insurances”, along with forming technical drafting committees to incorporate the members’ views on these proposals.

This came during the 9th regular session of the 1st annual sitting for the 7th period, headed by Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council.

The Council reviewed some reports, including the report submitted by Honorable Sheikh Ali bin Nasser Al-Mahrooqi and Honorable Dr Hassan bin Ali al Madhani on the third session of the Arab Parliament and its standing committees, in addition to reviewing a study submitted by the Council’s Information and Research Center on “the Environmental Impacts of Development Projects in the Sultanate – Sociological Treatment for Environment”. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.