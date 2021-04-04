Stal Gallery continues support for young emerging artists

Stal Gallery’s Young Emerging Artist’s Prize (YEAP), initiated and mentored by the world-renown Omani artist Hassan al Meer, has become a unique platform for art-making since 2015. This programme has been the first of its kind in Oman supporting a new generation of rising artists.

“For our 5th Annual Young Emerging Artist Prize, Stal Gallery is especially proud to continue to support and to be at the forefront of this initiative for the Omani youth,” Stal Gallery said in a statement.

They added, “Throughout this programme, they are mentored by artists with invaluable experiences and with reputable international recognition.”

The three months-long programmes provide access to professional skills development, online profiling, usage of multimedia technology and displaying a wider presentation of the visual arts. This contest has grown to become the most anticipated art program of Oman at a nonprofit art gallery Stal — the Alserkal Group’s first cultural project in the Sultanate of Oman.

The 5th Annual Young Emerging Artist Prize is the curatorial work of Hassan al Meer — Stal Gallery’s Art Director and Curator. The featured works represent conceptual art by Omani artists: Farah Mubarak, Said al Jahdhami, Arwa al Jahwari, Hadiya al Qasimi, Farah Asqul, Mahmood al Zadjali, Bashayer al Naaimi, Majeda al Hinai and Mujahid al Malki.

“This year was not ordinary because of the pandemic and the social distancing. The 5th edition of YEAP started at the beginning of 2020 by selecting the best applications and preparing them for the competition. It was an opportunity for both established and emerging artists to engage in the thought process and the conceptualisation of new ideas towards effectively communicating the concepts presented therein both aesthetically and philosophically. This programme holds very exciting promise for the future of contemporary art in Oman. The juries were from different institutions and backgrounds having an opportunity to come together via Zoom conference meeting to discuss the merits of each entry ensuring a fair, thorough and robust process,” said Hassan al Meer, Art Curator for YEAP 2020.

The juried panel of the 5th Annual Young Emerging Artist Prize has brought together the diverse group of art professionals: David Drake – Director of Ffotogallery, UK; Marta Michalowska — Director of The Wapping Project, UK; Riham Noor al Zadjali — Artist, Co-founder of “Art with Refugees”, Oman; Karen Drake – Scientist, Art director and Creative producer, UK.

“All nine artists show a willingness to experiment with different media and presentational styles, which is very impressive for emerging young artists. I can’t wait to see what they do next and I’m sure they will go on to achieve wider international exposure,” said David Drake, Ffotogallery, UK.

“I’m delighted to be part of the judging panel for the YEAP 2020. I look forward to seeing the work by the early career artists taking part in this year’s programme. The prize has the reputation for spotting brilliant, young artists in Oman and helping them develop their creative practice. I had a great pleasure to work with the artists shortlisted for YEAP 2015 — Rawan al Mahrouqi, Safa Baluchi, Ruqaiya Mazar, and Riham Noor al Zadjali — on a series of new commissions for the exhibition Resonance at Stal Gallery in March 2020,” remarked Marta Michalowska, Director of The Wapping Project, UK.

“The artists demonstrated bold intentions and delivered high quality and innovative work. It was a privilege to work with Stal Gallery and partners on this year’s art prize,” added Karen Drake, Creative Producer, UK.

“Stal’s YEAP is about innovation, trying to deliver artworks in ways that haven’t been delivered before whether it’s in concept, materials or presentation. It is nice to see that many of this year’s artists managed to use the challenge of working during this pandemic by looking more inwards and delivering works that are more original to themselves,” noted Riham Noor al Zadjali, Artist, co-founder of “Art with Refugees”, Oman.

Winners for the 5th Annual Young Emerging Artist Prize: GRAND PRIZE — Majeda al Hinai; BEST CONCEPT — Farah Asqul; BEST PRESENTATION — Farah Mubarak al Balushi; and BEST USE OF MATERIALS — Mahmood al Zadjali.

An exclusive collection of contemporary art will be on display at Stal Gallery through March — April 2021. The 5th Annual Young Emerging Artist Prize is supported by Jotun paints — a world-leading supplier of interior and exterior decorative paints.