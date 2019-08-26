Stage set for roll out of health insurance

MUSCAT, AUGUST 26 – Preparations for the implementation of the unified and mandatory health insurance (Dhamani) for private sector employees, residents and visitors to the Sultanate are in advanced stages, said a top official connected to the project. Speaking at the introductory meeting on the project in the Dhofar Governorate organised by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), in cooperation with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (OCCI) in Salalah, Ahmed bin Ali al Maamari, head, Dhamani, said the details of the project will be submitted to the interested parties, which include the employers, employees, insurance and health institutions and the third-party administrator (TPAs).

Al Maamari said the project will be introduced as per the classification of companies in the private sector by the Ministry of Manpower. To begin with, the project will be launched with international and excellent grade companies. The second phase will commence only after evaluating the experiences of the companies in the first phase, and after ensuring that the rest of the private sector is ready for its implementation. The agriculture sector too will be within the target group of the application of the health insurance project. Al Maamari said the Dhamani project is implemented as part of the government’s approach to provide healthcare to expatriates and residents in the Sultanate as well as citizens in partnership with the private sector.

The project is expected to play a major role in attracting investments in the insurance and the health sectors with the entry of private international health institutions and insurance companies specialised in health insurance. Al Maamari said: “The CMA has laid down a number of guidelines to ensure the successful implementation of the project in the Sultanate, the most important of which is to ensure the right of the worker to receive proper health coverage, irrespective of his place of residence or work in the Sultanate.” He added: “One of the important steps for the success of the project is to establish an electronic platform that will connect the insurers and health providers and the regulatory agencies. E-link is important for the delivery of health services and medicines in hospitals.”