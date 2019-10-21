STAGE SET FOR MAJLIS ELECTIONS ON OCT 27

As the countdown began for the elections to Majlis Ash’shura ninth term, data released by the Ministry of Interior shows that North Al Batinah has the largest number of voters at 144,719.

Al Wusta, with 12,241 voters, has the lowest number of voters among all other governorates.

According to Sulaiman bin Abdurahim al Zadjali, member of the Preparation Committee for Majlis Ash’shura elections, elaborate arrangements are made for the elections.

To be held from 7 am to 7 pm on October 27, there will be 110 polling stations in all 61 wilayats spread across the governorates to choose

86 members.

“The highest number of women candidates this time is an indication of the positive results from the national women empowerment programmes in the Sultanate. This also stems from the special attention that His Majesty accords to women in the nation-building process,” Al Zadjali said. Speaking to the Observer, he said that voting is a democratic right of every citizen and one must utilise it to choose the right candidate.

“This will help citizens hear their voices in the Majlis Ash’shura and also have their suggestions and opinions included in the formation of policies and decisions,” he said.

Data shows that 713,335 citizens, comprising 375,801 men and 337,534 women, will cast their votes to choose 86 members from 637 candidates.

There are 597 men candidates and 40 women candidates in fray.

Of the total of number of voters, Muscat Governorate has 102,104, Dhofar 80,658 voters, Musandam (11,594), Al Buraimi (15,954), Al Dakhiliyah (81,727), South Al Batinah (90,731), South Al Sharqiyah (73,715), North Al Sharqiyah (61,485) and Dhahirah (38,407).

“Results are expected to be out before midnight on the same day,” said Malik al Bahry, media relations executive.

To aid easy, prompt and accurate results dissemination, the ministry will open a dedicated Media Centre on Saturday (October 26) at Grand Hyatt Hotel.

“This year we introduced voting through smartphones to be at par with the e-governance initiatives and gain the feedback from the public so as to extend this to other areas as well in future,” Al Bahry said.

