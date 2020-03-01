Staff told to meet aspirations of people

SALALAH, March 1 – Dhofar Municipality held an interactive session with its employees with a view to fulfilling people’s the civic aspirations, as the speakers focused on the session’s theme of ‘Moving to the level of your ambitions and hopes’. The session was aimed at discussing the ways and means of achieving the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The purpose of the meeting was to enhance communication between the municipal employees to achieve the goals of the ‘Vision 2040’; boost governance and institutional performance of municipal work; improving the services provided by the municipality to people and society; and enhancing the economic and social returns of municipal projects.

The objective of the meeting was to involve employees in strategic planning of the municipality’s work and listen to their opinions and suggestions on improving the work environment in the municipality and developing the services it provides.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohsin bin Mohammed al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, congratulated the municipal employees for accomplishing targets in various municipal fields and reviewed some of the initiatives and projects to be implemented in future. He called upon the officials to take advantage of the employees ’opinions and proposals while focusing on boosting civic standards.

The employees who participated in the session exhibited enthusiasm to develop the municipal work by addressing some challenges. They asked for developing the capacity of the staff to meet the requirements of the next stage and improve the work environment and motivate the employees.

The meeting concluded with a set of recommendations and suggestions. Important of which were, setting up of a club for municipal employees, organising an open day on annual basis, creating a symbiotic fund on the lines of fellowship fund and improving mechanisms for employees’ participation in internal and external courses and programmes.

An important suggestion was to get feedback on community satisfaction about municipal services through some questionnaire and organising an introductory workshop on Oman Vision 2040. Working groups of employees have been formed to study the proposals and raise their executive visions within a month from the date of the meeting.

