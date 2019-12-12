SQU, TRC join hands for research project

Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement with The Research Council (TRC) to establish and develop the Oman Research Repository Project.

The agreement was signed by Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrooqi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research at SQU, and Dr Maryam Balarab al Nabhani, Chair of the Joint Committee for the Management of the Oman Research Repository Project.

The agreement comes within the framework of establishing and managing the Oman Research Repository Project, which is a national non-profit project based on cooperation and mutual benefit between various stakeholders.

The project emerges from the necessity of collecting and preserving Omani intellectual products and making these available for researchers, academics, students, organisations and individuals interested in research to use in their research or academic work or any relevant endeavour.

The project allows for the control, collection, organisation and preservation of intellectual products across various types of knowledge, in addition to making these freely available on the Internet to encourage scientific research and innovation, and to ensure equal opportunities for all. The repository includes a collection of research, studies, articles, statistics, innovations, theses and papers from Omani conferences, by Omani and non-Omani researchers that have been collected from within Oman or beyond.

Of particular importance is the general context in which the agreement comes, which is the desire of both parties to promote and continue productive cooperation that contributes to preserving intellectual outcomes and enriching human knowledge. This is considered especially important given SQU’s status as a research-intensive organisation known for its research activity and output.

The university possesses a large number of research resources, including refereed internationally recognised scientific journals, scientific studies, edited and authored books, reports, audiovisual materials and so on, which can be accessed on a permanent, non-exclusive basis through the repository. In this way, the agreement will contribute to raising the rates of utilisation and use of the university’s information, in addition to increasing its citation rates, impact factor, and international ranking.

For The Research Council, the agreement is part of its initiatives to establish productive cooperation with all similarly focused parties at the national level.

