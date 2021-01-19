Local 

SQU to organize international conference on mass communication in digital environment

Muscat: The Department of Mass Media at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) will organize on March 23 and 24, 2021 its Third International Scientific Conference themed “Mass Communication in the Digital Environment: Between Necessities of Media Literacy and Requirement of Media Education”.

Organizing the conference comes in response to the shifts emerging in the media literacy and education over the last years particularly the shift from traditional methods of media education to the new methods of media education.

The conference aims to develop many academic visions pertaining to understanding and analyzing the deep impact of diverse array of mass media technologies. It also addresses issues and latest developments of media literacy and review the academic and professional aspects of media rehabilitation.

Specialists, experts and researchers of media and education will take part in the conference, which will be held via video-conferencing.

Sub-themes of the conference will also cover the philosophical, theoretical, and practical aspects of the relationship between media production, consumption, and media education, including policies.

The conference’s organizers affirm those interested from within and outside the Sultanate, are invited to submit an abstract in both Arabic and English as the deadline will be the end of January 2021. –ONA

