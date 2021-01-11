SQU to introduce PhD programme in management

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) represented by the College of Economics and Political Science approved the introduction of a PhD programme in management. The programme is the first of its kind in the Sultanate.

The programme seeks to prepare the next generation of academics, researchers, business leaders and policymakers who will be empowered with the latest knowledge, skills, and management tools needed to support the advancement of knowledge, business practices and research endeavors in Oman, the region, and the world.

This approval was based on the results of a survey, which showed that a majority of 65.3 per cent of the participants have a great desire to obtain a PhD in Management.

It is worth noting that the SQU strategic plan (2016-2040) emphasises the introduction of postgraduate programmes in line with the comprehensive development plans of the country, Oman Vision 2040 and the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, which emphasise economic diversification and scientific research as an important engine for the development in the Sultanate. –ONA