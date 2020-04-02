SQU to implement e-learning from April 12
He added that the student can view the scientific material at the appropriate time for him, and this type of education is characterized by flexibility in the alternative types of evaluation to the traditional written exams that require direct attendance.
The doctor stressed that direct support will be provided, either to students or faculty members during the implementation period, and there will be a follow-up to the progress of the educational process, and any attempt to find appropriate solutions for students who find technical difficulties.
The dean mentioned that this type of education allows the use of simulation and pictorial presentations, and for discussions of postgraduate studies of all kinds, visual communication will be used to ensure its continuity according to the capabilities available to the student.