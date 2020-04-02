SQU to implement e-learning from April 12

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has decided to implement e-learning from April 12 for the eighth week of the spring semester 2020.

The Dean of Admission and Registration stated that e-learning has been approved under the current situation where simultaneous attendance is not required on the Internet, but rather lectures are presented in written, audio or visual formats, and are discussed in the chat room.

He added that the student can view the scientific material at the appropriate time for him, and this type of education is characterized by flexibility in the alternative types of evaluation to the traditional written exams that require direct attendance.

It allows the use of other options for evaluation such as reports, case studies, projects, independent studies, and open book exams and home exams. There is flexibility in the dates of delivery of assignments.

The doctor stressed that direct support will be provided, either to students or faculty members during the implementation period, and there will be a follow-up to the progress of the educational process, and any attempt to find appropriate solutions for students who find technical difficulties. The dean mentioned that this type of education allows the use of simulation and pictorial presentations, and for discussions of postgraduate studies of all kinds, visual communication will be used to ensure its continuity according to the capabilities available to the student.