SQU, PAM to enhance cooperation

MUSCAT: The joint committee between Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and the Public Authority for Mining (PAM) on Tuesday held its third meeting under the co-chair of Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice-Chancellor, and Hilal bin Mohammed al Busaidi, CEO of PAM. The committee discussed the importance of continuing to activate cooperation and urged all parties to support efforts in research and development and to train students and associates on both sides. The committee also touched on discussing the geological map submitted by SQU and gave approval to publish it. It also discussed PAM future plan related to projects and the SQU potential benefit from the plan. The formation of this joint committee between the two sides comes in an effort to facilitate, promote and develop cooperation, exchange benefit from expertise and information, and unify efforts of mutual interest between SQU and PAM. — ONA

Related