SQU-OMSB pact on nursing course

MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) have signed a cooperation programme for provision of a preparatory course for the national standardised test for newly graduated nurses with bachelor’s degree. The pact is in line with the cooperation between SQU and OMSB which is aimed at qualifying would-be medical workers and train them on providing quality medical services. The agreement provides for the provision of a preparatory course for the national standardised test for newly graduated nurses graduating with bachelor’s degree. This is an intensive 4-day course especially designed that targets the candidates for nursing jobs and aims to prepare and qualify would-be nurses to improve their chances for passing the test. — ONA

