SQU Hospital coronary peel surgery saves mother’s life

Muscat: A medical team from Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Hospital conducted a coronary peel surgery that saved the life of a young mother who suffered peeling of the left coronary artery and capillaries veins feeding the heart.

The surgery was conducted using advanced techniques reflecting the team’s expertise, which resulted in the replacement of three damaged arteries and arterioles.

The operation is being documented and published as a scholarly bid to be reported in an international scientific journal to benefit specialists in heart surgery around the world.

The team that conducted the operation was headed by senior consultant cardiovascular surgeon Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Executive President of Oman Medical Specialty Board. The team comprised Dr Adil bin Hashim al Kindi, senior consultant cardiovascular surgeon, Dr Dafron Maqdurov, senior cardiovascular surgeon, and other physicians and technicians. –ONA

