SQU career fair in March

Muscat: The Centre for Career Guidance of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) is gearing up to host 21st round of Career & Training Fair from March 2-4 .

The centre began distributing invitations to a large number of employment establishments within the Sultanate and abroad. The interested establishments have been listed in the electronic registration system of the fair.

The centre works to find a direct contact arena where students can get full access to vacant jobs, training and career development opportunities available in the labour market through the listed establishments.

The fair seeks to promote role of the Centre for Career Guidance in marketing SQU graduates and academic programmes. It serves as a conduit between the SQU and the participating establishments, working to familiarise these establishments with the scholarly potential of the graduates.

The fair is expected to see a large turnout of students and graduates from different university colleges. It is an important event which enables students to have face-to-face communication with representatives of recruiting companies, besides providing opportunities for the students to get to know

about available incentives and training opportunities.

It is worth noting that a special section of the fair has been dedicated to offer support to establishments wishing to conduct employment interviews at the fair’s venue, in addition to another section to spread awareness among students and

graduates on planning for a successful future career. — ONA

