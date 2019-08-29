SQU book gains global recognition

MUSCAT: A book titled Food for Huntington’s Disease, edited by Dr Mohamed Essa, Associate Professor in Human Nutrition from the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), won the best book in the world award under the category of health and nutrition book — institutions.

There were 5 books shortlisted and nominated for this award, which were from WHO, Taiwan, Malaysia and Germany along with Dr Essa’s book.

The book was co-edited by Dr T Manivasagam and Dr A Justin Thenmozhi from Annamalai University, India, and Dr Qazi Anwar Hamid from Rx Biosciences Inc, USA. This book mainly focuses on the benefits of multiple edible items including fruits, vegetables and spices, and their active materials by well-known researchers It examines the molecular mechanisms behind the effects of natural products on the benefit of Huntington’s disease.

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995 by Edouard Cointreau.

It is a free competition and open to publishers in all languages and countries. The Gourmand Awards celebrate global cookbook publishing and feature many world renowned chefs each year. It is sometimes described as the “Oscars of food awards”.

The main aim is to honour the authors and to increase knowledge and respect for food culture, which promotes peace.

This is one more book in a series of books related to the effects of edible items, food and nutrition on brain health. It designates the possible beneficial effects of edible natural products and their active materials on Huntington’s disease. This is a progressive neuro degenerative disease that could cause uncontrolled movements, cognitive difficulties and emotional disturbances.

The aim of this book and its series is to create awareness in general audiences about the dietary perception to reduce the occurrence of Huntington’s disease.

This book is one of the outcomes of an internal grant of Dr Essa from SQU. — ONA

