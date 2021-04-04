SQU 17th Business Week explores students aspirations within Oman Vision 2040

Muscat: The 17th Business Week of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) explored the potential of students and their aspirations vis-à-vis the goals of Oman Vision 2040. This was stated during the sessions of the Business Week, which was held via videoconferencing.

The event saw the participation of Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. In a speech on the occasion, Al Yousef underscored the attention accorded by the government to Omani youth. He described this attention as “an investment in the future”.

The minister pointed out that the government provided support to youth through education and training which, he said, constituted basic factors that enabled Omani youth to efficiently shoulder their responsibility in the nation building process.

Meanwhile, Dr Al Mukhtar Saif al Abri, Dean of the College of Economy and Political Sciences, said that the Business Week forms a bridge of communication between the University and society. Within this theme, the students are tasked with researching major economic and social issues and portraying them through the use of innovative tools.

Al Abri explained that the 17th Business Week takes up Oman Vision 2040 from the perspective of students, who elaborate on their topics during discussion sessions with officials, academics and experts. The aim is to expand and enrich the cognitive and cultural repertory of students and deepening their understanding and social awareness about the roles of various segments of society within Oman Vision 2040.

The SQU Business Week offers an opportunity to exchange ideas, information and expertise and to highlight the potential of youth in different government and private establishments. –ONA