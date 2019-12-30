SQC-TANNS welcomes new batch of students

MANAH: The Sultan Qaboos College for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers (SQC-TANNS) in the Wilayat of Manah in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on Monday welcomed a new batch of Arabic language learners. The number of students of this batch stands at 45 male and female students from the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, Poland, Brazil, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Slovakia, Turkey, Iran, Belarus, Malaysia, Vietnam, Tanzania, Albania, South Korea and Australia. An eight-week training course on Arabic language is prepared for the batch. Also, an integrated cultural programme is prepared for the new batch of students. The programme includes visits to major archaeological, historical and civilisation landmarks in the Sultanate, as well as cultural lectures and classes on Arabic calligraphy. — ONA

