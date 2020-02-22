Spurt in home-based commercial registrations last year: MoCI

MUSCAT, FEB 22 – The number of home-based business activities registered by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) last year totalled 1,687, representing a 6.16 per cent increase over the previous year’s tally of 1,589 activities. Home-based business activities may be practiced by Omanis as a source of income, which can pave the way for their growth in shops and small and medium enterprises in the future thereby contributing to the national economy. According to the Investors Services Centre of the ministry, the activities registered last year included: Preparation of gateaux, patties and cakes of all types (34); parcel packaging and gift-wrapping (38) production of water and frankincense oil (5); aromatic preparations for personal use such as perfumes, cologne water or toilet perfumes (53); photocopying and printing of documents (14); bakery products (5) foods and chips (49); women’s hairdressing and beauty parlors (118); sandwich making (15); fast food stores (28); tailoring of Arab and non-Arab women’s dresses (310); tailoring of women’s abayas (33); incense making and supplies (837); organising parties, celebrations and banquets (28); renting of textiles, dresses and shoes including wedding dresses (51); drying and packing of dates, grapes and figs and manufacture of their products (25); biscuits of all kinds (18); retail sales of flowers and natural plants (14); and party organisers (17).

