Spurs hit shambolic United for six

LONDON, Oct 5 –

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat, their heaviest in nearly a decade as Tottenham Hotspur became the first visiting side to score four first-half goals in a league match at United’s home in 63 years. It is also the first time in 34 years that United have lost their opening two league fixtures at home.

A dejected manager Ole Solskjaer said: “This is my worst day ever as manager. It’s hurt all the players and it’s hurt me, it’s embarrassing. I hold my hand up, it’s my fault. I am responsible for this. Today was the worst that you can get from these players.”

The difference between the sides clearly stood out. United were lacking organisation, resilience and it seemed the desire to compete. Tottenham on the other hand, had all these qualities. They were energetic, quick-witted, they worked hard and were dominant in midfield.

The match had sprung into life as early 24 seconds of the start when Anthony Martial was felled by Davison Sanchez in the box and Bruno Fermandes slotted home the spot kick. But within two minutes the equaliser came. Erik Lamela took the ball off Luke Shaw for Tanguy Ndombele to put the ball into the net. Just three minutes later Spurs took the lead, Harry Kane, having been fouled by Harry Macguire, was alert enough to take a quick free-kick which sent Heung-Min Son clear to run through 40 yards and clip the ball past De Gea.

United’s misfortune continued when after 28 minutes they were down to ten men. Lamela struck Martial with his forearm while waiting for a corner kick which drew a retaliatory weak slap to the face. That was enough for Lamela to go down in a play-acting performance and Martial was shown the red card. Within a couple of minutes Spurs got the third goal with Son picking out Kane from the left to apply a simple finish.

United were by now in total disarray and Son picked up his second goal in the 37th minute when he ran untracked into the penalty area to receive a cross from Serge Aurier and flicked the ball inside the near post. Six minutes after the comfort of a 4-1 first-half lead, the visitors added their fifth. Paul Pogba failed to follow Aurier when he received a pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and sent a lovely shot just inside the far post.

Finally, eleven minutes before time, Pogba went sliding into Ben Davies for Kane to covert the penalty to make it six and the second for himself. After this victory over the club where he was predecessor to Solskjaer, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said: “Manchester United don’t lose many matches. To lose by six doesn’t happen everyday. It’s a historical victory, it’s history for Tottenham, history for my boys and I can’t deny also history for me.”

He added: “It’s a victory of confidence, the team is so confident. I feel very happy, it’s an honour for us to have this unique record in this stadium. The performance was very, very impressive. The message this week is that together and with this squad we can make it.”

Andy Jalil