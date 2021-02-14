Spreading rumours, fake news punishable by law

Those who share false news, rumours or unfounded information on social media about Covid-19 or the Supreme Committee decisions will have to face legal action, according to the law enforcement authorities.

False news doing the round regarding land closure, ban on expatriates, the expulsion of foreign workers etc for the past few days that is affecting the right flow of information.

Sources at the Public Prosecution said those who share rumours or baseless information will be dealt with legally and the punishment for the same would depend upon the nature, mode, and gravity of the shared information.

“Making or sharing false news, wrong information are offenses which are strictly dealt with,” the source said.

According to the cybercrimes Code-18, which deals with the said content, “any such attempt to share false information or the authenticity of which the sender is not aware of, will be punishable with fine ranging from RO 1,000 to RO 5,000 and imprisonment up to three years.”

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has requested both citizens and residents to refrain from circulating unverified information related to the ongoing pandemic. “All citizens and residents in the Sultanate are requested to not circulate wrong information and follow the official social media guidelines and act accordingly,” an earlier statement from the committee has said.

“What we need is not to panic but to be vigilant and follow the guidelines prescribed by medical experts on coronavirus,” it said.