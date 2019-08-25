Sports ministry fetes winners of singing competition

MUSCAT, August 25 – The Ministry of Sports Affairs (MoSA) felicitated the top winners of Inshad, Islamic singing competition programme, last week.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Hamad bin Hilal al Ma’amari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture for Cultural Affairs, in the presence of officials, dignitaries and representatives of all members of the summer programmes.

Maisam al Habdsi won the first place in 8-13 years girls category, while Saja al Balushi came in second position and Ritaj al Balushi in third place. Husam Hobees bagged the first place followed by Mohammed al Yarubi and Mohsin al Mosawai in 8-16 years boys category. In the youth category, Ali al Alawi won the first prize, Yousef al Matroushi second prize and Abdulaziz Bamukhalef third prize. In group song, Al Hilal Inshading band claimed the first place followed by Lahan Al Ebdaa and Life Inshading band.

The Inshad competitions were divided into many stages. The first stage began in May at the club level. The second stage of competitions was at governorate level and occurred during July and August. Fifteen singers from each category qualified to the third stage and six singers were selected for the finals.

As many as 40 clubs and many sports centres took part in the

ninth edition of ‘Inshad’ competition for the clubs. A jury consisting of Bader al Harthi, Hilal al Shiyadi and Jalal al Khiwetari declared the winners.

“A dedicated thanks to all the sponsors, partners, judging panel members and organising committee members for their positive contribution to make this edition of the programme a great success.

I would like to thank the parents for their support to the singers and being with them during qualification stages,” said Saif al Shibli, chairman of the Inshad competition.

