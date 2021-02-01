Local Main Uncategorized 

Special packages for small enterprises soon: MOCIIP

Muscat: Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion (MOCIIP), said that a package will be presented by the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises in coordination with the Council of Ministers.

The minister said that not a small percentage was affected by the pandemic crisis and that responsibility is still shared between the government, individuals, and the business community.

Praising the efforts made by institutions, industrial establishments, and commercial centers for conducting activities by adhering to the precautionary measures, he urged them to continue doing so to limit the spread of the virus and so that all commercial activities remain available to consumers.

Most of the commercial activities will remain open at the present time, stressing that the Sultanate has proven its ability to face such crises and address them.

The minister said that there be an evaluation of the current situation and previous decisions and their impact on the private sector, and some of the procedures required to be implemented, which will target those affected.

