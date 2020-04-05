Special grocery kit for families affected by Covid-19 measures

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), in coordination

with commercial centers, has launched an initiative called Sallat al Khair, aimed at helping families whose lives have been affected by the measures to combat Covid-19.

Under the initiative, 19 different commodities to meet the basic weekly consumer needs will be provided in one basket for RO9. It is expected to benefit those with limited incomes and social security families.

This initiative is aimed at helping people whose lives have been affected due to the suspension of commercial activities and the closure of many stores as part of the measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 virus.

PACAP has coordinated with the commercial centers to launch a new integrated basket, especially in wilayats that that do not have branches of the major retailers.

It has also finalized the date of launching the Ramadan kit at fixed prices in all wilayats of the Sultanate.